We’ve Got You – Sheffield bus operator gets record total of positive comments about Drivers

Praise for local bus drivers

Local bus operator, Stagecoach Yorkshire, has revealed that it has received its highest number of calls, from local people, to praise its drivers over the last period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each period, Stagecoach’s Service Centre in Perth, Scotland, records the number of people who call in to praise local drivers. This time, one customer said: “Such a pleasure to travel on the bus today. The Driver was happy and helpful. An elderly couple had previously left a bag on the bus; he took the time to explain and reassure them that the bag was safe and would be brought out on the next bus. They were so relieved. Such a great service!”

Another said: “I was on the 143 Service in a mobility scooter, and the Driver did everything in his power to help me and make me comfortable.” Meanwhile, another said: “The Driver on Bus 93 was brilliant towards her customers. When I got on the bus, she was a treasure, great with the customers and a great standard of driving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “At Stagecoach, our promise to our customers is that ‘we’ve got you’, because we recognise how important our services are to so many people in our local communities. So, it is very rewarding to get this feedback from our loyal customers.

Matt Kitchin

“Our Drivers take huge pride in their quality of service – we come from our local communities, so we want to do the very best possible job for them.”

The comments come during Catch the Bus Month, where the campaign group, Bus Users UK, has highlighted the impact that buses have on local communities. At a time when ever more local people are concerned about their environmental impact, it was found that, if everyone switched just one car journey a month to bus, there would be a billion fewer car journeys and a saving of 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. A fully loaded double-decker bus can take 75 cars off the road.

In fact, a brand new diesel car with a single occupant can emit more nitrogen oxides than a new bus carrying 50 or more passengers.

-- Local buses provide a great value, and reliable, way to get about. To plan your journey, buy before you board and track your bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App