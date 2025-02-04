Weston Park cancer charity launches first-ever gifts in Wills campaign on World Cancer Day

To mark World Cancer Day, Weston Park Cancer Charity is proud to launch its first-ever gifts in Wills campaign, highlighting the profound impact legacy donations can have on those affected by cancer.

Each year, over 9,000 people in our region are diagnosed with cancer. Weston Park Cancer Charity is committed to furthering sector-leading research, enhancing treatments, and providing support to people living with and beyond cancer. Gifts in Wills currently fund 47% of the charity’s work, enabling them to continue to create a better life for every person across the region who is affected by cancer, both now and in the future.

“Each gift left in a Will is precious, and we’re profoundly grateful for every single one. Our promise to you is that we will work tirelessly to ensure that your gift creates the maximum impact and helps as many people as possible,” said Paul Furbey, Director of Fundraising at Weston Park Cancer Charity.

To support those considering leaving a gift, Weston Park Cancer Charity has released a new Gifts in Wills guide. This resource simplifies the Will-writing process, while showcasing the life-changing projects made possible through these generous donations.

The guide also provides details on the charity’s legal partners, Irwin Mitchell and Wake Smith Solicitors, both of whom will make a charitable donation to Weston Park Cancer Charity for every Will written through the campaign. By writing or updating your Will with Weston Park Cancer Charity’s legal partners, you can support a local charity while taking care of this important task.

If you do choose to leave a specific sum of money or a share of your estate in your Will to Weston Park Cancer Charity, your gift will make a huge impact.

A donation of £3,000 would fuel one of the Charity’s transport service minibuses for eight months - which would enable patients to reach 2,541 appointments.

would fuel one of the Charity’s transport service minibuses for eight months - which would enable patients to reach 2,541 appointments. A donation of £41,000 would fund their Big Purple Bus service for two months, helping more people benefit from the Charity’s advice and support.

would fund their Big Purple Bus service for two months, helping more people benefit from the Charity’s advice and support. A substantial gift of £300,000 could fund future research projects and enable global change in cancer treatment.

To discover how a gift in your Will can make a lasting difference, visit www.westonpark.org.uk/gifts-in-wills.

For an informal chat, contact Melissa Erwin, Legacy and In Memory Fundraising Manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity, at 0114 553 3330 or email [email protected].