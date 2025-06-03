Weston Park Cancer Charity and the International Powered Access Federation launch joint cancer research fundraising initiative

The PAINT scheme brings the powered access industry together to fund groundbreaking cancer research and clinical trials.

On Sunday June 1, on National Cancer Survivors Day, Weston Park Cancer Charity announced a powerful new partnership with the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF).

Weston Park Cancer Charity and IPAF are raising funds for vital cancer research through IPAF’s industry initiative, called PAINT.

IPAF is a not-for-profit organisation, which promotes the safe and effective use of powered access equipment worldwide. These specialist pieces of equipment enable workers to safely perform tasks at height.

IPAF, Weston Park Cancer Charity and 1 Up Access in Sheffield

The PAINT scheme, which stands for ‘Powered Access Industry Trust’ gives IPAF members, including manufacturers, rental companies and distributors, a meaningful way to support innovation and compassion in cancer care.

Participating IPAF members are encouraged to nominate a piece of equipment in their fleet as their ‘PAINT machine’. They’re then asked to donate a proportion of revenue each time their PAINT machine is hired out.

Alternatively, companies can choose to donate a percentage of their overall profits or from a different revenue stream, such as training income. Organisations that take part will be celebrated at an annual industry award ceremony.

Money raised through PAINT and donated to Weston Park Cancer Charity will help to fund the sector-leading research which takes place at the Cancer Clinical Trials Centre (CCTC), which is located at Weston Park Cancer Centre.

Martin Wraith, IPAF Rental+ Scheme Manager said:

“Every single IPAF member will be affected by cancer at some point in their lifetime – whether personally or through a loved one’s diagnosis. Launching the PAINT initiative is incredibly close to my heart. It’s a call to action for our industry: by uniting the powered access community, we can help fund the fight against cancer and contribute to life-changing treatments that will have a global impact.

“Whether you’re a manufacturer, distributor, contractor or training centre, every contribution matters. Your support can directly impact WPCC’s clinical trials, which are expanding treatment options and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients around the world.”

Bekah Anstey, Corporate Partnership Manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “We’re very proud to collaborate with IPAF on the launch of the PAINT scheme. This fantastic new fundraising initiative gives IPAF members the opportunity to make a direct and lasting impact on cancer patients and their families.

“We’d like to thank IPAF members in advance for showing their support for the scheme.”

Weston Park Cancer Charity aims to be there, at every step, for the one in two who will be diagnosed with cancer. The charity provides practical, emotional, and financial assistance to people across the region who have been impacted by cancer.

To find out more about the PAINT scheme, head to: ipaf-paint.raiselysite.com