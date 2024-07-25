Westfield Health makes lasting impact as proud partner of the British Transplant Games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning health and wellbeing provider based in Sheffield, Westfield Health, is celebrating its 16th year as lead sponsor of the British Transplant Games in 2024.

The British Transplant Games – the flagship event of charity Transplant Sport – will take place in Nottingham from August 1-4, thanks to the support of Westfield Health. The event gives transplant recipients of all ages and abilities the opportunity to participate in over 25 sports across the four days.

Westfield Health first partnered with the Games in 2009, marking the start of a long-term sponsorship. On a mission to help their customers and the communities in which they liveand work lead happy and healthy lives, the partnership is a natural fit – with the Games encouraging transplant recipients to stay active through sport.

The health and wellbeing provider has committed to a partnership until 2028 – the 50th anniversary year of the British Transplant Games. Together, the organisations are working to raise awareness of organ donation and the lifelong impact it has on people and their communities. By 2028, Westfield Health will have donated over £1 million to the Games.

Steve Purdham, Chair of Westfield Health, said: “We are thrilled to extend our ongoing support for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games. There are no words to express the impact that the Games has on people’s lives – seeing their joy in participating, knowing the journey they have been on to get there, is truly special.

“The opportunity to bring the whole transplant community together each year and unite people through sport is inspiring, and shows the hope that transplantation gives. I am personally looking forward to meeting athletes and donor families at the Games in August.”

The sponsorship creates a critical foundation for the Games to build on each year, catalysing donations and creating a community through sport. Each athlete is united through a shared sense of understanding and belonging to the transplant community, which has a lasting impact on their lives.

Dr Paul Harden, Chair of Transplant Sport, said: “We are delighted with the support Westfield Health have given to the Games – their generosity and spirit has enabled the Games to get bigger each year, growing our community and improving the lives of transplant recipients.

“Thanks to the support of all our wonderful sponsors, this year’s games in Nottingham are set to be bigger and better than ever.”

Westfield Health gives 1% of its revenue back to good causes each year. They have donated over £15 million to the NHS and health and wellbeing charities to improve the lives of communities across the UK.