Westbourne pupils celebrate Women and Girls in Science Day
Pupils at Sheffield’s Westbourne School celebrated Women and Girls in Science Day with a special visit from the University of Sheffield.
The university’s School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences led a session at the Broomhill independent school on the functions of the brain and motor neurons.
“This was a fascinating way to engage our pupils in a very active approach to science,” said Westbourne Headteacher Aidan Edmanson.
“The children became human neurons, passing messages from the brain to the muscles by revealing clues one at a time and bringing science to life in a truly interactive way.
“This visit really inspired our young scientists with their brilliant approach to research.”