Westbourne pupils celebrate Women and Girls in Science Day

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
Pupils at Sheffield’s Westbourne School celebrated Women and Girls in Science Day with a special visit from the University of Sheffield.

The university’s School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences led a session at the Broomhill independent school on the functions of the brain and motor neurons.

“This was a fascinating way to engage our pupils in a very active approach to science,” said Westbourne Headteacher Aidan Edmanson.

“The children became human neurons, passing messages from the brain to the muscles by revealing clues one at a time and bringing science to life in a truly interactive way.

“This visit really inspired our young scientists with their brilliant approach to research.”

