Westbourne pupils celebrate Women and Girls in Science Day

Westbourne pupils celebrated Women and Girls in Science Day

Pupils at Sheffield’s Westbourne School celebrated Women and Girls in Science Day with a special visit from the University of Sheffield.

The university’s School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences led a session at the Broomhill independent school on the functions of the brain and motor neurons.

“This was a fascinating way to engage our pupils in a very active approach to science,” said Westbourne Headteacher Aidan Edmanson.

“The children became human neurons, passing messages from the brain to the muscles by revealing clues one at a time and bringing science to life in a truly interactive way.

“This visit really inspired our young scientists with their brilliant approach to research.”