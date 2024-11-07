Westbourne craft event bridges the generations for Remembrance Day

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:53 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 13:58 BST
You’re never too young or too old to learn a new craft skill as pupils at Sheffield’s Westbourne School discovered as they joined members of Age UK’s Well With Nature group for a special Remembrance Day project.

The two generations came together to create wreaths for the school’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

It was the latest special event aimed at bringing Westbourne closer to the elderly in South West Sheffield.

The Well With Nature Group is made up of retired professional women who are all in their 80s and 90s.

The wreath-making session brought generations together at Westbourne School

Westbourne Director of Futures Rebecca Wilcox said: “This was a really enjoyable meeting for both young and old and demonstrates our continued enthusiasm to establish stronger intergenerational links and fostering greater friendships and understanding.

“Activities like our wreath making session aim to instil a heightened sense of community among pupils and demonstrate the positive impact of interacting with different demographics.

“Westbourne believes in fostering social cohesion, strengthening relationships, and enhancing well-being within society.

“By involving young people in community initiatives, the school aims to cultivate a spirit of active participation and encourage them to replicate these efforts in their future communities.”

