West Special Fasteners support Weston Parks Walk as One

The walk wasn’t just about the miles covered, it was about the conversations, the stories, and the sense of unity. Along the way, we met people walking in memory of loved ones, others walking for their own battles, and many simply showing support. Every smile, every “keep going,” every “well done” reminded us why this event matters so much.

One highlight was a stop at a traditional mill, a nod to Sheffield’s proud industrial heritage. For those of us in manufacturing, it was a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come, from water-powered machinery to the advanced engineering we do today. It made us proud to be part of a legacy that continues to shape our region.

But the real reason we walked, and sponsored the event, goes beyond history. Weston Park Cancer Centre is a lifeline for so many in our community. These are not just patients; they are our colleagues, our families, our friends. When they need care, Weston Park is there. Supporting this service isn’t just important, it’s personal. As a local business, we believe in standing with the people who make up our workforce and our community. Every contribution helps ensure that Weston Park can continue its incredible work.

Well Done to everyone who took part and thank you for letting West Special Fasteners be part of the day