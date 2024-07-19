Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter Swallow, a local businessman who is leading the West Bar regeneration scheme in Sheffield as well as projects in a number of towns and cities throughout Yorkshire and the East Midlands, has been named as the Property Personality of the Year.

The award recognises the person who has had the biggest personal impact on the property sector in the region as well as their achievements throughout their career.

The accolade came at the 2024 South Yorkshire Property Dinner held at Sheffield City Hall. The annual dinner recognises the best completed projects, deals and industry individuals in the boroughs of Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham.

The winner of the prestigious award was decided by a public vote. Peter said: “I am honoured to have won the award, particularly as my peers in the industry have personally nominated me. It means an awful lot.” Peter, who is managing director of Bolsterstone Group, was one of six industry professionals to be nominated for the award.

Peter Swallow speaking at a Destination Chesterfield event

Bolsterstone, a Chesterfield-based company which he co-founded in 1989, is currently leading major regeneration projects with an investment value approaching three quarters of a billion pounds. The projects include West Bar in Sheffield city centre, New Bolton Woods in Bradford, and Chesterfield Waterside in Chesterfield which is also Peter’s hometown.

He has long been recognised as a champion of regeneration and growth in Chesterfield. In 2010 he was appointed as Chair of Destination Chesterfield, the town’s inward investment campaign.

Peter added: We are proud of our record of regenerating areas through public private collaboration, creating both homes and jobs for local people. We are particularly proud of what we are achieving in Sheffield working in conjunction with the City Council, Peveril Securities and Legal & General, and in Chesterfield working in conjunction with the Borough Council and Arnold Laver.”

Peter’s personal award follows a prestigious national EG Award, which Bolsterstone won last year for West Bar, a mixed-use regeneration scheme located in Sheffield City Centre, which represents the largest private sector investment ever delivered in the city. The scheme was recognised for its progress in regenerating a major part of the city centre, which will deliver thousands of new jobs to the area.

One Waterside Place, the Grade A office accommodation at Chesterfield Waterside

The scheme was named as The Best Regional Deal, a category which recognises projects that were innovative in bringing life back to our regions. Expert judges praised the public private partnership delivering West Bar for the investment it was able to secure for Sheffield, as well as being a catalyst for huge redevelopment and changing of place.

The project, which is a joint venture between Bolsterstone’s sister company Urbo Regeneration, and Peveril Securities – part of the Bowmer + Kirkland Group, together with partners Sheffield City Council is transforming a prominent seven-acre brownfield site on the Inner Ring Road between Sheffield’s Kelham Island, Cathedral and Castlegate Quarter into offices, retail, leisure, hotel and living space and associated parking.

Bolsterstone has had similar success at Chesterfield Waterside. In 2023, the £340million 40-acre mixed-use scheme celebrated the sale of all 177 homes at Waterside Quarter, which was developed by Avant Homes, and 100% occupancy of One Waterside Place, the scheme’s flagship office development less than 12 months after completion.

Peter added: ‘I continue to experience an exciting career in the property industry; one in which I have been able to realise my passion for regeneration, particularly in my hometown.”