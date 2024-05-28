Wentworth Woodhouse calls for business Heroes to help raise £100,000
The Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust is searching for 100 fundraisers to join its Big House Heroes campaign and each raise £1,000 by November.
The Trust has been regenerating the Grade I listed mansion - known locally as the Big House - since 2017 and is transforming it into a community asset and economic driver for South Yorkshire.
It needs help to fund its educational projects and community activities, buy essential equipment for its staff and volunteers, and to pay its enormous bills… £200 a day is needed just to keep the mansion’s lights on.
The trust’s Fundraising Manager Carole Foster said: “We have a very loyal band of businesses who have supported us from the beginning.
“Scores of them are already planning fundraising activities ranging from a firewalk in the grounds to a fashion show in the Marble Saloon and others have pledged to pass on their skills at fundraising workshops ranging from millinery to Nordic walking.
“We staged a corporate event this month at the mansion’s newly-restored Camellia House and introduced attendees to the Big House Heroes campaign and ten companies immediately signed up.
“Now we want more local employers and entrepreneurs to find their inner heroes. We hope they will help us to hit the campaign’s £100,000 target and form lasting partnerships with us on our journey to regenerate Wentworth Woodhouse as a cultural centre with community at its heart.”
Heroes who hit their £1,000 target will be invited to a celebration event at the mansion.
Register to be a Big House Hero at https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/big-house-heroes/