Wentworth Woodhouse calls for business Heroes to help raise £100,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire businesses and entrepreneurs are being urged to ‘search for the heroes inside themselves’ and sign up to Rotherham stately home Wentworth Woodhouse’s £100,000 fundraising campaign.

The Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust is searching for 100 fundraisers to join its Big House Heroes campaign and each raise £1,000 by November.

The Trust has been regenerating the Grade I listed mansion - known locally as the Big House - since 2017 and is transforming it into a community asset and economic driver for South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It needs help to fund its educational projects and community activities, buy essential equipment for its staff and volunteers, and to pay its enormous bills… £200 a day is needed just to keep the mansion’s lights on.

Paul Harrison and Karen Layton of Sheffield Distilleries (left) with WWPT’s Chair Dame Julie Kenny a

The trust’s Fundraising Manager Carole Foster said: “We have a very loyal band of businesses who have supported us from the beginning.

“Scores of them are already planning fundraising activities ranging from a firewalk in the grounds to a fashion show in the Marble Saloon and others have pledged to pass on their skills at fundraising workshops ranging from millinery to Nordic walking.

“We staged a corporate event this month at the mansion’s newly-restored Camellia House and introduced attendees to the Big House Heroes campaign and ten companies immediately signed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we want more local employers and entrepreneurs to find their inner heroes. We hope they will help us to hit the campaign’s £100,000 target and form lasting partnerships with us on our journey to regenerate Wentworth Woodhouse as a cultural centre with community at its heart.”

Heroes who hit their £1,000 target will be invited to a celebration event at the mansion.