Wellbeing pilot looks to boost health and wellbeing

Businesses from across the region are joining forces to improve understanding and better support approaches to mental, physical, financial, and social wellbeing in the workplace.

A pilot scheme has been launched by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce’s Health and Wellbeing Consortium, in partnership with Sheffield United Community Foundation, to bring together businesses and explore shared experiences.

The pilot comes as 91% of UK adults reported high or extreme levels of pressure or stress in the past year, leading to one in five workers (20%) in the UK needing to take time off work in that period.

Employees from 15 pilot organisations are sharing their experience to help develop a School of Excellence which will eventually provide valuable resources for businesses seeking to support and develop their workforce.

Over the coming months the pilot group will work closely to co-create meaningful outcomes and establish a framework for ongoing improvement in employee wellbeing across the region.

Tracy Viner, Sheffield Chamber’s Executive Manager (Policy and Public Impact), said: “Together, we’re not only committed to improving health outcomes but to driving change and economic growth.

“We know that our regional economy will only flourish if it is powered by healthy workers achieving higher productivity.

“The businesses involved in the pilot will be mapping the challenges they face and examining how to improve health and wellbeing in the workplace.

“By working together we’ll be able to generate and share a baseline of current data which we can use to measure improvement. This work is the foundation stone for creating a Health and Wellbeing School of Excellence in the region and will set out a range of goals that will deliver real impact.”

Chris Bailey, CEO of Sheffield United Community Foundation, said he hoped the innovative collaboration would highlight gaps in services and aid employers to better support their employees.

“Sheffield United Community Foundation tackles many of the key issues our society faces and working with strategic partners to achieve local and national health outcomes is one of our strategic priorities.”

Businesses and organisations involved in the pilot include Sheffield United Community Foundation, BetterMinds, Mortgage PA, Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield Occupational Health Advisory Service, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, University of Sheffield and Westfield Health.

Dave Kneeshaw, Founder of BetterMinds, added: “Good health and wellbeing is critical for successful employee engagement and organisational performance. As a business community we are stronger when we work together and this pilot is set to deliver real insight into how we can build more supportive workplaces, improve health, and ultimately better outcomes for businesses and individuals.”

Sheffield Chamber works extensively to make the city one of the very best places in the UK to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business.

Learn more about membership and consider joining the community at www.scci.org.uk/membership