Well-being sessions at Yorkshire Sculpture Park help beat the winter blues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If your New Year’s Resolution is to think about your own well-being for once then Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) has the perfect tonic for any winter blues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only 30 minutes from Sheffield, YSP’s Winter Wellness in the Gallery programme is offering both meditation and a combined Yoga and extended Sound Bath experience on February 4, February 11 and March 11 respectively.

Designed to help people let go of the stresses of modern life, participants can immerse themselves in the soothing sessions designed to rejuvenate both the mind and body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yoga practice takes place in the Underground Gallery, surrounded by the Bharti Kher: Alchemies exhibition, that will then lead into an extended sound bath session. The breath-led, physical practice is followed by deep relaxation, accompanied by the soothing vibrations of sound, leaving you feeling refreshed and relaxed.

YSP well-being

The restorative meditation workshop also takes place in the Bharti Kher exhibition.

Perfect for beginners and seasoned meditators alike, this session is designed to be accessible, grounding, and rejuvenating. Experience the meditative power of art and nature, and leave feeling refreshed, centred, and ready for the year ahead.

Comfy clothes are recommended for all sessions and bring a yoga mat if you have one. Pillows and blankets can also be supplied but you may wish to bring your own for the Sound Bath.

All sessions include and end with a delicious choice of pastries, granola, yoghurt and warm drinks at the Visitor Centre.

Find out more about any of these sessions at: www.ysp.org.uk/whats-on/events