Welcome Break predicts busiest travel routes and reveals top pit stops for Easter getaways

Welcome Break

With the Easter holidays in full swing, Welcome Break has forecasted the busiest travel routes and identified the best pit stops for well-deserved breaks during April getaways on the roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Welcome Break's latest findings, holidaymakers heading to the East of England and routes connecting London with Birmingham, Southampton, and their surrounding areas are expected to experience the heaviest traffic this year.

During the two-week Easter holiday (7th-21st April), Welcome Break typically greets over seven million visitors along the busiest roads in the UK, offering comfortable breaks to long journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top five busiest areas around Welcome Break locations during the Easter period are:

Birchanger Green: Anticipated to be the most frequented Welcome Break service area this Easter. Located on the M11 near the A120 junction, it’s the perfect pit stop for travellers heading to and from the East of England, including those jetting off from Stansted Airport.

Oxford: Located on the M40, this service area provides respite for those travelling through the heart of the country and is a popular stop for both northbound and southbound traffic between London and Birmingham.

Fleet South: This M3 service area remains a key destination for travellers heading to and from the south coast. Its position between London and Southampton makes it a vital rest stop for holidaymakers and commuters alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Mimms: Situated at the busy junction of the M25 and the A1(M), catering to a high volume of visitors looking for a rest, heading around the outskirts of London.

Warwick South: On the M40, this service area provides essential services for those travelling between London and Birmingham. Its location makes it a convenient stop-off for Brits heading to popular destinations like Stratford-upon-Avon and the Cotswolds.

Gary Steele, Operations Director at Welcome Break, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming many visitors to our service areas this April. As Easter approaches, we are fully prepared to handle the increased traffic and ensure that our customers have access to the best facilities and services. To make your journey as smooth as possible, we recommend planning your route in advance, taking regular breaks to stay refreshed, and making the most of the amenities at our service areas. Remember, a well-timed stop can turn a long drive into a more enjoyable experience. Safe travels to all!”

Welcome Break is also offering families cracking Easter activities, with Easter Egg Hunts for the chance to win egg-cellent prizes, and free Easter Twinkl activity mats to keep kids entertained, available at all Welcome Break service areas from 4th-27th April. For those hoping to give back over the holidays, participating sites will be accepting Easter egg donations for local community centres, hospitals, and schools from 4th-15th April.