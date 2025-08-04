Water volunteers will be at the heart of the Sheffield 10K action

Volunteers with a thirst for action are being encouraged to join the St Luke’s Hospice team at the Sheffield 10K.

The 2025 Sheffield 10K will take place on Sunday September 28, with St Luke’s an official charity partner.

And as part of that partnership, the hospice needs 20 volunteers to man the event’s busy water station.

As Sheffield’s biggest event of its kind - and a highlight of Yorkshire’s running calendar - the Sheffield 10K draws thousands of runners of all abilities, along with enthusiastic spectators, to the city’s streets.

St Luke's always has a strong presence at the Sheffield 10K.

“We are always keen to give our volunteers a great experience and being on the water station really will put them at the heart of the action,” said St Luke’s Community and Events Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

“The minimum age for water station volunteers is 15 so it’s the perfect opportunity for school and college students to get involved and it would also be perfect for a corporate group too.

“The atmosphere on the day is always incredible and by fulfilling such a vital function, our volunteers really will be making a massive difference.”

To find out more about signing up to volunteer at the 10K or any other St Luke’s events visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer/how-to-apply