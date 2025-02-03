Watch: Video shows spectacular dragon dance in Chinese New Year celebration in Sheffield city centre
The video shows the display at the top of Fargate, which formed formed part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Sheffield this weekend.
A large crowd formed as the performers proceeded to dance and leap on elevated poles in a specially created arena.
It was the second year the Lunar Chinese New Year Festival was held in the city and was organised by Sheffield BID and events company Cultural Inclusive CIC.
The celebrations for the Year of the Snake also featured live music and dance performances, around the Peace Gardens, as well as a number of stalls..