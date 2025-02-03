Watch: Video shows spectacular dragon dance in Chinese New Year celebration in Sheffield city centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:28 BST
This was the spectacular Chinese dragon dance which formed one of the highlights of a Chinese New Year event in Sheffield city centre.

The video shows the display at the top of Fargate, which formed formed part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Sheffield this weekend.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A large crowd formed as the performers proceeded to dance and leap on elevated poles in a specially created arena.

It was the second year the Lunar Chinese New Year Festival was held in the city and was organised by Sheffield BID and events company Cultural Inclusive CIC.

The celebrations for the Year of the Snake also featured live music and dance performances, around the Peace Gardens, as well as a number of stalls..

Related topics:SheffieldFargateDanceMusicPerformers
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice