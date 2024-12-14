Watch the moment Rotherham mum-to-be wins HUGE prize on the People's Postcode Lottery

This video More videos

A Rotherham mum-to-be has today won a huge prize in the People’s Post Lotterys biggest ever prize pot.

Lauren, who lives on the winning S65 postcode, won a staggering amount of money - which she has opted to share with her mum and dad.

Hundreds of players from S65 3 postcodes gathered at the Magna Science Centre in Rotherham on Saturday and opened cheques for tens of thousands of pounds.

The Star went down for the big reveal where local players shared a massive £17,500,000 prize pot. Keep an eye out for more photos and videos from the big event.