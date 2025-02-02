This video More videos

Watch the video at the top of this page to join a Sheffield Town Hall tour group as they were guided through the building.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the announcement of the rather large £50m repair bill for Sheffield Town Hall, The Star was invited by the city council to join a guided tour of the grade-II listed building.

Sheffield’s heritage champion councillor Janet Ridler guided members of the public around the historic building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They saw inside the council chamber, where the Queen once ate lunch and local political decision-making is hashed out.

Coun Ridler showed of the ‘Ante Room’ where the walls were full of images of Lord Mayor’s of the past.