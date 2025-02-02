Watch along as we join a public tour of the historic, grade-II listed Sheffield Town Hall

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 15:24 BST
Watch the video at the top of this page to join a Sheffield Town Hall tour group as they were guided through the building.

Following the announcement of the rather large £50m repair bill for Sheffield Town Hall, The Star was invited by the city council to join a guided tour of the grade-II listed building.

Sheffield’s heritage champion councillor Janet Ridler guided members of the public around the historic building.

They saw inside the council chamber, where the Queen once ate lunch and local political decision-making is hashed out.

Coun Ridler showed of the ‘Ante Room’ where the walls were full of images of Lord Mayor’s of the past.

The tour finished in the spectacular Lord Mayor’s chambers, with an extravagent fireplace and lots of historic artefacts.

