Wales Primary School children sing up a storm for Lost Chord UK

Even a raging storm couldn’t silence the joy of Christmas as music brought two generations together in song.

When Storm Darragh caused damage to the roof of Wales Primary School, it was feared the pupils’ long-rehearsed and much-anticipated performance of festive songs at the Lost Chord UK Soup and Song concert would have to be cancelled.

But in a heartwarming act of community spirit, two quick-thinking mums rallied fellow parents to ensure that some the children would get to the event at Wales Kiveton Methodist Church even though school was closed.

Lost Chord UK’s Soup and Song sessions have been hosted and organised by Paul Joynes at Wales Kiveton Methodist Church since September 2023.

The church hostess more than a hundred guests for the concert.

And with the children in full voice, the Christmas edition became a true celebration of festive spirit, attended by more than 100 people from the local community, with the young choir lifting everyone’s spirits and creating a moving and unforgettable experience.

Lost Chord UK is the South Yorkshire-based charity that provides life-changing interactive music sessions for people living with dementia and other neurological conditions in care homes, hospices, and community spaces across the country.

Their Soup and Song events, which combine live music, singalongs and a light lunch, are a highlight for many local residents.

“The children’s performance added something incredibly special to the day,” said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Jean Collingwood.

“Music has a magical way of connecting people, and the children’s energy truly brought joy and created new memories to everyone in the room. It’s a wonderful example of the true spirit of Christmas.”

With their school hall still unusable, however, head teacher Anna MacDonald then asked if the church could host the school’s Christmas Concert later in the week.

Once again, the community rallied together to save the day, ensuring that more than a hundred children could share their seasonal songs with family, friends and the wider community.

“It has been a privilege to host these events and witness our community coming together in such a heartfelt way, reflecting the kindness, connection, and togetherness that define the true meaning of Christmas, especially in such difficult times,” said Paul, who is the church’s senior steward.

To find out more about Lost Chord UK, its work and its events visit: lost-chord.org.uk