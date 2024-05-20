Wake Smith raises more than £5,200 for Sheffield PACES

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wake Smith Solicitors has raised £5,227 for a Sheffield charity which offers life changing support for children and adults with Cerebral Palsy and other motor disorders.

Generous employees at the Sheffield solicitors fundraised the fantastic amount for PACES after a year of cash collecting activities including a quiz night, wreath making event, murder mystery evening, a sky dive, beauty product evenings, tuck shop, Bake Off-style cake sales, sweepstakes and seasonal competitions.

Biggest fundraisers of the year were the annual Christmas lunch, staff participation in the Wolf Run and Sheffield Half Marathon, the popular staff quiz and a wine tasting evening.

(left to right) PACES’ David Hall with Wake Smith’s Kate Lax, Georgia Peters, John Live

Kate Lax, solicitor at Wake Smith and charitable board member, said: “Employees at the law firm voted for PACES to become its chosen charity for the last year. Everyone has worked hard to raise this fantastic amount through various events over the last 12 months.”

PACES is a leading specialist centre in Sheffield for children with Cerebral Palsy and other motor disorders, established in the 1990s by a group of parents who recognised the benefits of the holistic approach of Conductive Education. It also offers support services to families and carers through school and adult services.

A growing number of families are taking advantage of PACES’ unique way of working, allowing their children to reap the benefits from its integrated approach, which focuses on personal goals and aspirations.

David Hall, fundraising and communications manager at PACES, said: “We would like to say such a heartfelt thank you to the whole team at Wake Smith Solicitors for their life-changing support of PACES over the last 12 months.

“We have had the pleasure of getting to know so much of the team as they have tackled Wolf Runs, thrown themselves from planes, hosted business luncheons, joined our own business club, ran marathons and championed PACES throughout the partnership.

“The whole team here at PACES have loved working with Wake Smith and would like to say thank you for all you have done for us, we hope to get the chance to work with you all again soon.”

The Wake Smith charitable board includes Kate Lax, Lorraine Slack, Aithne Moran, Anna Woodcock, Laura Saul, Eleanor Storey, Georgia Peters, Hayley Naisbett, Stephanie Chung, Dylan Friend, Laura Bathgate and Sophie Kerry.