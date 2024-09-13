Vulcan to the Sky Trust to soar to new heights as it welcomes new trustee

Marie Cooper, CEO at CBE+, has committed to preserving arguably the most iconic aircraft in British history – the Avro Vulcan XH558 - by joining Vulcan to the Sky Trust’s (VTST) board of trustees.

Marie’s appointment will further bolster the Trust’s mission to inspire future generations to help maintain the United Kingdom’s historic role at the forefront of jet innovation in aviation.

The Avro Vulcan XH558 is also known as ‘the Spirit of Great Britain’ and was the first successful large delta winged aircraft, which directly influenced Concorde and the Space Shuttle. The Vulcan played an integral role in the advancement of aviation and engineering technologies.

Marie Cooper with a Vulcan jet engine

Marie is also a trustee at the Work-wise Foundation, an employer-led charity focused on equipping young people with the skills and opportunities needed for employment in South Yorkshire and beyond. This foundation develops training programmes, provides practical guidance, and connects employers with future employees.

With a career in engineering spanning 15 years, Marie leads CBE+, a leading multi-disciplinary sub-contractor specialising in precision engineering based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire. It was formed following the acquisition of BG Engineering in 2017. This was soon followed by the acquisitions of Nitec UK Ltd and Spire Laboratories in the same year, and Pentag Gears and Oilfield Equipment in 2018.

In 2021, CBE+ further expanded by adding a Wire EDM facility. After integrating these businesses, the group rebranded as CBE+ in 2019, offering a range of complementary capabilities in precision engineering. 10 per cent of its workforce comprises apprentices.

Before leading CBE+, Marie served as the finance director at President Engineering Group Ltd, where she contributed to significant growth, including a 40% increase in turnover and a 37% boost in international sales.

Marie said: “I am very proud to join the board of the VTST and play a role in the future of the iconic XH558 aircraft while also promoting STEM skills.

“My motto is ‘together we do more’, and this is reflected in me being an active community member, supporting various charities and serving as a trustee for the STEM and employment charity, The Work-wise Foundation.

“These two organisations help to inspire future generations into STEM careers, and I am honoured to play my part in that.”

Marc Walters, chief executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust, said: "We are really excited to welcome Marie to our board of trustees. Her expertise in finance, strategic growth, and community engagement will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and preserve the legacy of the Avro Vulcan XH558.

“Marie and CBE+ have been involved with VTST for many years now and she has shared her expertise and advice freely. It is now great to welcome her in a more formal way to the board where she will continue to play a vital role in steering the charity.

“VTST continues to play a pivotal role in STEM education across the region and has a strong following from the aviation community. We look forward to Marie’s input and ideas as she works with the board to help us to deliver the vision of our founder, the late Dr Robert Pleming.”