Vouch & Goodlord team head for the hills and raise £790 for St Luke’s

Sheffield property experts Vouch & Goodlord are building a strong relationship with St Luke’s Hospice after completing a major fundraising challenge.

A team of walkers from the company took part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Chgallenge, the 26 mile trek that takes walkers through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, starting with Pen-y-ghent, before going on over an average 12 hours to tackle the peaks of Ingleborough and Whernside, climbing a final total of 1585 metres!

The team of seven completed the challenge in 11 hours and five minutes and have raised £790 – with the final total still rising!

Vouch & Goodlord account manager Karima Ali commented: “We chose St Luke's as we wanted to support a local charity who really do give back to those who need it.

“We can't change the world but we can change our corner of the world and I think that to support a local charity who do what St Luke’s does really called out to us.

“We know people who have used St Luke’s services, so the cause really felt close to our hearts and we wanted to raise money and awareness of the work St Luke’s does.

“The challenge was one of the hardest experiences of my life - mentally and physically - but we kept going as a team, egging each other on when we felt defeated and looking back we can say it was an incredible, gruelling experience!”