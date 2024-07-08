Vote for St Luke’s - Sheffield’s Hospice in Social Good Award
Voting is now open and the public can vote by going to the Creativepool website and voting for Sheffield Hallam University’s ‘Future Now’ project.
St Luke’s and Sheffield Hallam University partnered as part of Hallam’s Future Now programme, where students work with local organisations to develop creative solutions to real-life problems.
So far, almost 300 Hallam students have worked across six projects in collaboration with St Luke’s, providing solutions and insight for the charity to consider as part of their retail and marketing strategies.
Kathryn Burkitt, Commercial Director at St Luke’s – Sheffield’s Hospice, said: “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Sheffield Hallam University, and we’re thrilled that the Future Now programme has been shortlisted for a Social Good Award with Creative Pool. If you can, please help us to celebrate by voting for us.”
Dr Iain Garner, Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Arts at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Collaboration is the key to progress, bridging communities and ideas for a better future. Working alongside St Luke's has not only raised awareness of the charity but has also aligned with the aims of the Future Now project.
“We are thrilled to be shortlisted for a Social Good Award and to be recognised for our work integrating real-world issues into student courses and helping our students to shape a meaningful future that we can all be proud of.”
The partnership has been shortlisted for bringing real-world issues and challenges into courses. This has spanned Art & Design, Culture & Media, Law & Criminology, and Psychology, Sociology & Politics, and gives Hallam students the opportunity to apply what they have learnt.
Solutions created by students will be used by St Luke’s, either in their retail chain or by their clinical team. Plus, awareness of the charity’s end-of-life care doubled, according to a pre- and post-project survey, enhancing St Luke’s outreach amongst a younger audience.
One project, called ‘Re:Form’, debuted recently. It culminated in the ‘Worn Again’ exhibition in Spring and saw garments and textiles which required recycling, provided by St Luke’s, customised, and upcycled by students.
Another project, ‘Designing for the End’, which had support from St Luke’s and the Sheffield Hallam Chaplaincy team, saw cross-disciplinary MA Design students explore themes relating to end-of-life. As part of this, students were invited to a Death Café, an event run by the charity to discuss the taboo subjects of death or dying, with the goal of breaking stigmas.
The aim of the project was for students to create a scenario based on their research and to build prototypes, artefacts, narratives, stories, or films to bring their ideas and work to life. Once work was complete, members of the St Luke’s clinical team attended a pop-up exhibition to see the end results.
Other projects involve store design, magazine creation, digital media marketing, will writing, portrait photography, research and more.
Voting closes 6pm on July 11. To help St Luke’s – Sheffield’s Hospice and Sheffield Hallam University celebrate their unique collaboration, please vote here by going to the Social Good category and finding Sheffield Hallam University: www.creativepool.com/annual/2024/shortlist
