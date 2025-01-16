Volunteers needed for Roundabout Sheffield Wednesday collection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire youth homeless charity is aiming to score with a special bucket collection at an upcoming Sheffield Wednesday match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire youth homeless charity is aiming to score with a special bucket collection at an upcoming Sheffield Wednesday match.

And collectors are needed now to assist at the Wednesday versus Coventry City fixture at the famous Hillsborough stadium on February 15 at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to be invited back for a fourth season and we want to give a huge thank you to Sheffield Wednesday for their incredible ongoing support, which means so much to us,” said Roundabout Community Fundraiser Lucy Fantom.

Volunteers are needed for the Roundabout collection at Sheffield Wednesday on February 15.

“We’re now looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join us on the day and help with the collection.

“As a thank you, all volunteers will receive a free ticket to the match - so if you’re interested in getting involved simply contact [email protected]."