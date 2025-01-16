Volunteers needed for Roundabout Sheffield Wednesday collection

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 16:42 BST
South Yorkshire youth homeless charity is aiming to score with a special bucket collection at an upcoming Sheffield Wednesday match.

And collectors are needed now to assist at the Wednesday versus Coventry City fixture at the famous Hillsborough stadium on February 15 at 3pm.

“We’re thrilled to be invited back for a fourth season and we want to give a huge thank you to Sheffield Wednesday for their incredible ongoing support, which means so much to us,” said Roundabout Community Fundraiser Lucy Fantom.

Volunteers are needed for the Roundabout collection at Sheffield Wednesday on February 15.Volunteers are needed for the Roundabout collection at Sheffield Wednesday on February 15.
“We’re now looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join us on the day and help with the collection.

“As a thank you, all volunteers will receive a free ticket to the match - so if you’re interested in getting involved simply contact [email protected]."

