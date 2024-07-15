Volunteers give a Big Help Out to St Luke’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been a Big Help Out as Sheffield businesses have given almost 1,000 hours of their time to St Luke’s Hospice.

The charity’s Big Help Out campaign was a month of promotion for the many different ways to get involved with the life of St Luke’s.

Following the success of last year’s debut event, there was a 30 per cent increase in the number of corporate groups volunteering their time in 2024.

A total of 18 businesses – 140 individuals – gave their time to a range of tasks for the St Luke’s retail chain, helping to raise an estimated £76,689 through their efforts.

St Luke's volunteers have made the Big Help Out a major success

And throughout the campaign period, the hospice volunteer team received 53 applications for volunteer roles and welcomed 31 new starters, along with 12 students on work experience placements.

Promoting the volunteering experience to the widest possible audience, there were also 10 external events throughout the campaign, including recruitment fairs and shop-based recruitment.

A further highlight was a special event to recognise the efforts of 115 volunteers who have given between five and 40 years of their time – a combined 1,015 years of service!

“With flexible times available, a couple of hours per week and upwards to fit around work, family life and other commitments, St Luke’s has volunteer opportunities to suit most people’s busy lifestyles,” said St Luke’s Volunteer Development Manager Francesca Bradshaw.

“We had various ways people can get involved across the month, whether they signed up to volunteer at one of our events, as a corporate group, or at one of our shops across the city.

“At any one time in the year we have more than 800 people signed up to support St Luke’s but we know there are many other people who could give us some of their time.

“It doesn’t have to be a massive commitment but the time you give does make a massive difference to the lives of our patients and their families.”

To find out more about St Luke’s volunteer visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk