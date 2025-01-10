Volunteers ‘clock up’ 5,000 hours at Sheffield’s Industrial ‘Jewel in the Crown’.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers at Portland Works, one of Sheffield’s little known industrial ‘gems’ clocked up around 5,000 hours of care maintenance and repair work for the building during 2024 at a value of £50,000, according to bosses.

The Grade II* Portland Works, on Randall Street, just off Bramall Lane, is one of the finest surviving examples of a former 19th century integrated cutlery works to be found anywhere in the country.

The building has been reborn as a centre for small manufacturers, independent artists and craftspeople, with more than 30 small businesses within the 2,600 square metre floor space.

“These include knife makers, an engraver and several engineers; silversmith, ceramic artist, blacksmith, tool maker; photographers and the Locksley gin distillery”, says Peter De Lange the volunteer Chairman of Portland Works (Little Sheffield) Ltd, the Community Benefit Society which runs owns and manages the building..

Kweku Ackom Monday known as ‘Q’

“Even high-tech computer-controlled CNC - manufacturing is happening at Portland Works.”

“It was saved from being turned into flats in 2013, by a passionate group of people who bought shares in a newly formed Community Benefit Society and raised more than half a million pounds to save it”.

“We offer less than market rents on our units for small and new start-up artisan and manufacturing businesses to enable them to get ahead in the world.”

“Recently we’ve had a violin maker, and a small commercial model-maker move in to complement our other unique tenants.”

Portland Works Tuesday Volunteers

“Since the buy-out, a group of around 20 regulars called our ‘Tuesday Volunteers’ have undertaken repair and maintenance work on the building, including brickwork, joinery, wiring, glazing, puttying and painting”, adds Peter.

They have even replaced the windows of a whole three-storey block.”

“We also have volunteer guides for monthly tours of the works which anyone can join, and we also have people recording all the work being done, for posterity.”

“Many volunteers have never done this sort of thing before, and most have learned new skills and just recently we’ve had an influx of new people coming to get involved.”

“This year alone, says Peter, they’ve done at least £50,000 worth of work and overall, I’d roughly estimate that since the volunteers started this, they’ve done at least half a million pounds worth of work, which is absolutely amazing and we’re so grateful to them”.

One such volunteer who has joined the Tuesday volunteers’ team is 72-year-old Ghanaian born Kweku Ackom-Monday, known to his friends as ‘Q’.

“I retired from 40 odd years working as a dentist in Sheffield where I trained and came along to one of the regular history talks run by the Friends of Portland Works and it piqued my curiosity”.

“I loved seeing people who were volunteering their time to preserve this place and its history.”

“I now come on Tuesday mornings and meet a lovely bunch of people, all retired with different skill sets and it’s even more interesting that I can now do practically any of the repair stuff.

“None of the work we do is within my experience as I spent all my career time poking about in people’s mouths.”

“I love it because this is my learning hobby, and I also play volleyball and walk a lot to keep fit.”

“It’s so nice to see a lot of artisans here and it makes for a great community of people.”

“The number of volunteers has increased, and I think that at the minimum wage over the last year, it would be fair to say that over the last 12 months, the contribution they’ve all made is worth at least £50,000 and from the more experienced and skilled volunteers that would merit considerably more”.

“The works has it’s first woman manager, Ayesha Heaton and the volunteers are supervised by our buildings manager Paul Milnes”, concludes Peter.

For enquiries about volunteering or joining a regular tour of the building, Portland Works can be contacted via their website www.portlandworks.co.uk