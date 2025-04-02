Volunteer helps thousands of people in Uganda with their mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fantastic volunteer who was a driving force behind a partnership to improve mental health support in the Gulu region of Uganda is retiring after 19 years in the role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Greg Harrison first went to the east-African country on behalf of SHSC in 2006, he had no idea that by 2025 he would have visited 14 times and been at the very forefront of work by the Trust in the region.

Since 2006 he has supported our work in Uganda with local partners. This has included work through the Gulu-Sheffield Mental Health Partnership to make a real difference to the mental health of thousands of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg, who was working as a manager in mental health services at the time, first visited the country with other colleagues to see what potential there may be for a two-way partnership.

A visit to Gulu

Initial efforts focused on the Adjuami region of Uganda. When visiting there SHSC staff including Greg had to fly in a small plane and then travel for hours on unmade roads to ensure their safe arrival, avoiding the Lord’s Resistance Army who were fighting the Ugandan government.

The decision was taken not to pursue that particular initiative but the Trust used the lessons from that work to jointly form the Gulu-Sheffield Mental Health Partnership in 2012.

Since then Greg hasn’t looked back, with the partnership helping with the development of mental health support in the area and sharing of new lessons for both Gulu and Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHSC has also benefitted from the experience and expertise of mental health colleagues in Uganda which has been used to directly improve the care offered by the Trust to the people of Sheffield.

A visit to Gulu

Greg retired from his ‘day job’ with SHSC in 2017 but remained as a volunteer as the joint Sheffield lead for the partnership.

Successes of the partnership include:

Hundreds of people in Gulu (staff and people in the community) have benefited directly from training courses in a variety of mental health related issues including suicide awareness and prevention, epilepsy awareness and psychosocial support

Running a suicide awareness course for students at Gulu University, in response to the high rate of suicide amongst students

The opening of a children’s Ward in the mental health unit at the Gulu Regional Referral Hospital(GRRH)

The creation of a Medical Library in GRRH which is now sustainably managed by GRRH and supported by a UK based group, Book Aid International (BAI), with initial grants from both BAI and Sheffield Hallam University

The funding of four annual 10k Runs in Gulu, which have been very effective ways to spread positive messages about mental health

The funding of the building of a community health centre in Abwoch, which is an isolated area outside Gulu. This centre is now operated sustainably, for the benefit of the community, by the local council

The funding a number of infrastructure projects in GRRH, ranging from water access into the Mental Health Unit and maternity ward, to incinerator repairs in the hospital

A sustainable mentoring project between GRRH and SHSC staff

The Commonwealth Fellowship scheme which has seen 30 colleagues from Gulu and 30 colleagues from Sheffield visit the other country to develop quality improvement projects which have contributed to an enhanced service user experience

Creating the registered charity, the Sheffield Health International Partnerships (SHIP), through which many SHSC staff have generously contributed towards projects in Gulu

Speaking about his work, Greg said: “I have always had an interest in working with different communities in both the UK and low-income countries and had a global connection in terms of mental health support.

A visit to Gulu

“Communities in Sheffield provide a rich cultural mix and the connections between the wide range of groups in the city and an international health partnership are very strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The partnership has made a fantastic contribution towards the changing of attitudes in Gulu about mental health.

“This is an ongoing process, as it is in the UK, and has been achieved by being in partnership with a number of organisations.”

Kim Parker, a senior nurse and culture of care lead for SHSC, has been by Greg’s side for much of the work he has done.

Greg Harrison (far left) on a visit to Gulu

Kim will continue as sole Sheffield lead for the Gulu Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg officially retires from his role on 30 April but continue to work to improve mental health services by delivering training in mental health awareness for the Samaritans and mental health awareness and suicide awareness for the Sheffield S6 foodbanks.

Greg uses the material developed in Gulu with these Sheffield groups.

No NHS funds have been used in delivering any of the work of the partnership. The project has been funded by a number of organisations, including

Global Health Partnerships (formerly the Tropical Health Education Trust)

Commonwealth Fellowship Programme

Sheffield Health International Partnerships

Book Aid international

Sheffield Hallam University

Sheffield Hospitals Charitable Trust

Kim Parker said: “Greg and I have worked together on a number of projects for ethnically diverse patients over the years and so in 2010 when he asked me if I would be interested to go to Uganda it was with a mix of intrigue and shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember feeling rather stunned at the opportunity but Greg was very confident having been to Uganda previously. Greg spent the next two years building an infrastructure that led the beginning of the patient safety partnership and commonwealth fellowship scheme in 2012.

“In the 12 years of the partnership we have inevitably had highs and lows. Low points have definitely been the number of people we have met who have lost loved ones often from what we would consider to be preventable illness.

“Highs have been the lasting friendships we have forged, realising how so much can be achieved with so little and on several occasions having babies named after us.

“Greg’s greatest strength in the partnership has been his unwavering ability to be positive in the face of adversity which on many occasions over the last 12 years has been significant. Greg will also do anything for anyone and will go out of his way to help if he can. I was always very grateful for his application and report writing skills and his ability to make something from not very much. Over the years we have played to each other’s strengths and complimented each other well and it’s difficult to imagine the partnership without him.

“The partnership will continue and I hope that a grant opportunity will come along that will engage a new generation of staff involvement in the trust.”