Visionary’s pageantry reinvention brings empowerment icons to Sheffield

Miss South Yorkshire judges – including Christina Vaughan (left)

A city-born entrepreneur who built a global career in photography and became the first woman of colour to lead Europe’s picture agency trade body (CEPIC) brought Miss South Yorkshire firmly into the 21st century with a sell-out grand final at the Royal Victoria Crowne Plaza Heritage Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christina Vaughan – founder and CEO of Cultura Creative and recipient of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise – has spent decades challenging stereotypes and championing inclusivity through her work in the global media industry.

Her overhaul of Miss South Yorkshire saw her apply the same ethos to pageantry, creating a platform that celebrates confidence, creativity and purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event drew civic leaders, business figures and major names from the beauty and fashion world, earning widespread praise for setting “a new benchmark for pageantry with purpose”.

The event in action

Twelve finalists from Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster shared their personal stories and community projects before a judging panel including supermodel Heather Stewart-Whyte, entrepreneur Chantal Epp, international model David Donald, former Miss UK Alison Singleton, Doncaster-born celebrity make-up artist Gary Cockerill and Georgia Meacham – the model/actress who was born deaf in both ears.

Second-year Sheffield Hallam University student Whitney Dsane took the coveted Miss South Yorkshire title. A content creator studying Journalism and Media with Public Relations, she will now represent South Yorkshire at next month’s Miss England Grand Final.

“Whitney embodies everything this new era competition stands for – resilience, creativity and self-belief,” said Christina Vaughan. “South Yorkshire has shown that beauty with purpose isn’t a slogan – it’s a movement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening included a Red Carpet reception, a three-course meal, entertainment and the competition itself.

Whitney Dsane crowned Miss South Yorkshire

Whitney Dsane said: “I’ve faced my own challenges with confidence growing up, but they’ve made me stronger. I want to use this platform to remind young women that self-love isn’t arrogance — it’s power.”

Christina, who previously ran the award-winning Image Source agency, is no stranger to shaking up an industry. Cultura Creative has redefined the global stock image market by replacing narrow, stereotype-driven visuals with authentic, diverse and bias-free imagery. Through partnerships with Fujifilm, Adobe Stock and Alamy, it has challenged beauty stereotypes at scale and redefined how people and communities are represented worldwide.

The Miss England final takes place on 20–21 November at the Grand Station in Wolverhampton.

More information: www.misssouthyorkshire.com