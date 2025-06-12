Video to help ‘Save S13 Greenbelt’ as comments by mayor angers residents

Residents angered by Sheffield City Council’s controversial plans to build almost 1,700 new homes in the S13 postcode have produced a video which calls on South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard to visit the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign group ‘Hands off Our Greenbelt’ - formed after the council’s plans were disclosed in April which would see the building 1638 new homes on two areas of green belt land in S13 - were left angered by comments made by Mr Coppard in a recent interview.

In it he says: “When I think of greenbelt a picture pops into my head of the Peak District but that’s not just what the greenbelt is - often the greenbelt is not brilliant land for nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added when asked about the residents' views, “If they want to talk to me then I am more than happy to meet them.”

Greenbelt land in S13

But outraged residents have hit back with the video using photographs they have taken on the Bramley site - which would see 868 homes built - which shows how area is a vital area of green land for both residents and wildlife and has an abundance of nature

Local conservationists confirm the area is home to rich and diverse wildlife, including protected species such as bats, owls, newts, deer, hedgehogs, badgers, foxes and many bird species and forms part of a vital ecological corridor. There are many rare plants and trees in the area which directly borders the ancient bluebell woodland of Shirtcliff Woods meaning development here would not only destroy important habitats but also damage irreplaceable natural heritage.

Sadie Charlton,, who made the video, said: “We want to show how brilliant this land is for nature and photographs submitted by residents show this. We really feel Mr Coppard has never visited this site so as soon as he made his comments we invited him down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This invite was made 11 days ago and we were told he was away but following the publication of this video yesterday (Tues) he did reply on social media to say he would meet with us after all.

S13 greenbelt proposal

“We look forward to showing our own Peak District here in S13 and why this area is vital to the local community and also serves the purpose of what the greenbelt was created for - to help separate communities so they can keep their own identities and not become some mass development.”

The other proposed site is for 870 new homes on farmland off Finchwell Lane less than a mile away - and next to the new Waverley housing development.

This would mean almost half of the new housing stock (44%) on greenbelt land for the entire city would be built on the two sites in Handsworth and campaigners have accused the council of being totally unjust on the area - while more affluent parts of the city are relatively unscathed by the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have accused the authority of being ‘grossly unfair’ going against the Government's own planning policy which encourages open discussion on such developments.

Clive Betts MP for Sheffield South East is supporting the campaign group and has arranged for a public meeting to take place at Handsworth Special Club tomorrow (Friday) from 6.30pm for residents to discuss and ask questions about the sites and the process.

Residents are also holding their own drop in sessions at Handsworth Community Rooms to inform locals about the plans and how they can object. The group say they are forced to hold the sessions as the council have failed to consult fully with the community and campaigners have found many elderly residents unaware of the scheme.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have been overwhelmed with support from the local community who are appalled at these plans and the lack of consultation over the schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had 10,000 leaflets printed off which locals have delivered in the Handsworth, Woodhouse and Richmond areas and we are holding more drop-in events to tell people about the plans. We have a website ‘Save S13 Greenbelt’ to keep people up to date on what is happening.”

The group said the two sites represent one of the largest Green Belt incursions in Sheffield’s history, permanently erasing countryside that buffers the communities of Handsworth, Richmond, Stradbroke and Woodhouse.

The additional housing would overwhelm local infrastructure that is already failing to meet demand, worsen long-standing traffic congestion on local roads and increase pollution and harm public health. The scheme would place even more pressure on health services such as doctors and dentists where peopleálready struggle to get an appointment and also schools - all already stretched to breaking point which have faced additional pressure due to the major development of the Waverley community less than a mile away.

The ‘Save S13 Greenbelt’ group is also urging residents to submit an objection as part of the local plan consultation which runs until July 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local plan - which is the blueprint for future development in the area - will then be considered by Government Planning Inspectors so it is vital residents ‘Have Their Say’. The best way to make your feelings known is online at https://haveyoursay.sheffield.gov.uk/sheffield-plan. You can also email [email protected] send a letter to: Strategic Planning Team, Planning Service, 5th Floor, Howden House, Sheffield S1 2SH.

The group has also raised £4,000 so far to support any legal action going forward with a GO Fund Me page. There is also a website here which details the plans and how you can support the fight - https://saves13greenbelt.org.uk/consultation

You can view the video here

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zsx93FALg6ADQXa2qmiLMJ-gH9oK6skq/view