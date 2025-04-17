Victoria Hall works create a space for all…and hide a special surprise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s celebrated Victoria Hall has completed a programme of improvements giving full accessibility to all areas of the Grade II listed building…and creating a special secret message for visitors of the future.

A new Norfolk Street main entrance ramp means the famous main hall - already a popular venue for concerts, conferences and other events - is now easy to enter.

A new lift now links the hall to other areas of the building which In recent months alone has hosted 17 conferences, 123 smaller meetings, two craft fairs, 24 drop in sessions for refugee and asylum seeker support, daily activity sessions for the over 50s and weekly Methodist Church services.

Maintaining the hall’s commitment to inclusivity for every visitor, a new easy-to-use hearing loop has also been installed, covering all areas.

All areas of the Victoria Hall are now accessible to all following the completion of improvement works.

“The Victoria Hall is currently used by more than 1,500 people every week and that number is growing all the time so this work is long overdue and really does represent our commitment to creating a space for all people,” said Rose Durant, Chief Executive of The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation that has been running the Victoria Hall since 2015.

The accessibility works follows another recently-completed programme that saw the installation of solar panels and secondary glazing, improving the site’s energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint.

And as a special surprise for future generations of Victoria Hall users, Rose and her team used the works period as an opportunity to install a secret time capsule.

“We’re not saying exactly where the capsule is hidden but we hope that one day in the distant future somebody will uncover it and find out what a fascinating story we have to tell about the Victoria Hall and the way is has survived and thrived through so many generations,” said Rose.

Rose Durant with the Victoria Hall's new lift, creating access to all areas of the building.

“We’ve put newspapers cuttings and other information into it, along with items that have been donated by some of the hall’s tenants, giving a real snapshot of what was happening here in 2025.”

Other sites in The Foundry Sheffield’s portfolio include Sheffield’s Quaker meeting House, Walkley Ebenezer Methodist Church and Broomhill Methodist Centre.

To find out more about The Foundry Sheffield and the facilities now being offered at the Victoria Hall and other sites visit www.victoriahallsheffield.org