Victoria Hall opens doors to new tenants following renovation works

Sheffield’s historic Victoria Hall is offering charities and other organisations the opportunity to create a new home in the heart of the city.

The Grade II Listed Norfolk Street building with its distinctive tower is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, itself a small charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

Following major renovation and improvement works that have made the whole site completely accessible to all, the building is now ready to welcome the next generation of organisations looking for space in the heart of the city.

“We have office space, events space and, of course, our famous main hall that is already a home to so many concerts and other activities,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

The main hall is home to a full range of events and concerts.

“We also have retail space available in our shop units on Chapel Walk, which comes with up to £10,000 in business launch funding.”

Charities already working out of the Victoria Hall’s range of offices include Age Active, Assist and City of Sanctuary, supporting vulnerable people in Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

The main hall has always been a popular venue for choral, instrumental and other events and is the home of The Sheffield Philharmonic, which holds its weekly rehearsals and the majority of its concert season performances there.

It has also proved popular as a setting for crafts fairs and sustainability markets and only recently it hosted possibly its most unusual event to date - the Pink Lemonade Rollerdisco!

The Victoria Hall has a range of office spaces ready for tenants.

The Victoria Hall has also now become home to the Carney Academy, offering entertainment industry standard performance training for pupils from age five through to adult.

“Bookings of all our spaces are increasing all the time but there are still many opportunities available for anybody looking for a great range of spaces in the city centre,” said Rose.

“The past few months we have hosted 17 conferences, 123 smaller meetings, two craft fairs, 24 drop in sessions for refugee and asylum seeker support and six weeks of wellbeing courses.

“Most importantly, the feedback we have received is always so enthusiastic and supportive and we know there are many more charities, organisations and businesses that could make us their ideal home too.”

To find out more about the The Foundry Sheffield and the facilities being offered at the Victoria Hall visit www.victoriahallsheffield.org