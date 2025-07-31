Victoria Hall now welcoming more than 1,500 visitors per week

More than 1,500 people are now accessing facilities at Sheffield’s historic Victoria Hall every week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrated city centre venue, famous as the home of Methodism in the city, is operated byThe Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation that has been running the Victoria Hall since 2015.

Recent major renovation works mean the main hall - already a popular venue for concerts, conferences and other events - is now fully accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new lift links the hall to other areas of the building which In recent months alone has hosted 17 conferences, 123 smaller meetings, two craft fairs, 24 drop in sessions for refugee and asylum seeker support, daily activity sessions for the over 50s and weekly Methodist Church services.

The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“The Victoria Hall stands as a welcoming space, designed to facilitate diverse gatherings and events, from cultural festivals and art exhibitions to educational workshops, soup kitchens and social gatherings,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“It provides a platform for meaningful interactions, fostering connections and dialogue among Sheffield's residents and we are delighted that so many people from so many walks of life and finding and enjoying our facilities.”

As well as providing a range of spaces to suit all events, The Foundry Sheffield also offers event bookings and management, administrative and communication support, invoicing, grant writing and business support services, contract and license renewals and relationship management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People perhaps see The Foundry Sheffield as a collection of buildings - we also operate the Friends’ Meeting House, Broomhill Methodist Centre and Walkley Ebenezer Church - but our range of support services extends far beyond bricks and mortar,” said Rose.

The Victoria Hall is now welcoming more than 1,500 visitors every week.

A full range of buildings support also includes health and safety management, fire management, troubleshooting and maintenance issues and both caretaking and cleaning services.

“We currently support several other charitable organisations, offering specialised building management services tailored to meet the unique needs of our partner charities and organisations.

“We are always working on other projects and support packages of initiatives to ease the burdens of managing complex buildings, releasing teams to focus on their mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through our approach, we aim to create lasting change where charities and their users can thrive, building up hubs of support full of community spirit.

“We recognise that every individual has inherent value and deserves the opportunity to thrive in an environment that nurtures their growth and well-being.

“Through engagement with and supporting charitable initiatives in Sheffield, we aim to address the diverse needs of our community and create a more inclusive and supportive society.”

To find out more about The Foundry Sheffield and the facilities now being offered at the Victoria Hall and other sites visit www.victoriahallsheffield.org