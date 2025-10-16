Veteran Aware status reapproved for Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust following annual review

Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust has been formally reapproved as Veteran Aware following a review – reaffirming its commitment to supporting members of the Armed Forces community.

The accreditation, first awarded by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA) in 2023, recognises NHS organisations that demonstrate their dedication to the Armed Forces Covenant and to improving care and support for veterans, reservists, and their families.

General Lord Richard Dannatt of the VCHA said: “Following the Trust’s initial accreditation awarded in September 2023, its efforts in continuing to drive the Veteran Aware agenda are clearly progressing and making a difference.”

Looking to the future, VCHA regional lead David Wood will continue to work alongside our Trust helping to strengthen national activity and prepare for our reaccreditation in 2026.

Adele Rowett, Salma Yasmeen, Rob McFarland

This also marks a significant milestone as we aim to build on our current Armed Forces Covenant bronze standing and achieve silver award status next year – a nationwide scheme for all UK employers that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community.

Look out for more information and activities relating to our Trust’s work to improve care and support received by veterans over the coming weeks and months.

Helen Smart, chief operating officer at Sheffield Health Partnership, said: “We are extremely proud to be recognised once again as a Veteran Aware organisation. This achievement reflects the commitment and compassion of our teams who work tirelessly to ensure that those who have served our country, and their families, receive the care and understanding they deserve. We will continue to build on this strong foundation as we move towards reaccreditation in 2026.”