Vet visit won't be Sheffield rescue pup's first and last rodeo

A six-month-old rescue puppy from Mosborough, Sheffield is proving that even the most nervous dogs can learn to enjoy a trip to the vets – with a little patience, plenty of cuddles, and the right environment.

Rodeo Green, a Patterdale cross, was rescued as a tiny pup along with his littermates by Rotherham based charity, Rain Rescue. After a difficult start in life, he’s easily unsettled and overwhelmed by new experiences, but thanks to Harrison Family Vets in Mosborough, Rodeo is gaining confidence every week.

The practice, which opened its doors this summer, has introduced “cuddle clinics” for anxious pets like Rodeo. These special visits are designed to help dogs feel safe and relaxed in the clinic without any pressure, so they build up positive associations with coming to the vets.

His owner, Mrs Ruby Green, said: “Rodeo had a tough start, so he can find busy places and new situations overwhelming. At home, we’re working with a behaviourist to help him feel calmer, but the team at Harrison Family Vets have made such a difference too. The cuddle clinics mean he can come in just for cuddles, treats and fuss, rather than anything scary. The team make sure the practice is empty when we visit, and he calms down quicker each time we visit – I can’t thank them enough for their kindness and patience.”

The Mosborough practice was specifically designed with nervous pets in mind. Its unique waiting area includes private ‘pet pods’ – cosy spaces with calming lights, soothing sounds, and even scented towels – so pets don’t have to face other animals. The team are also working towards Fear Free Professional Accreditations, a training programme that helps vets and nurses minimise stress and anxiety for pets and their owners.

Registered veterinary nurse Rebecca Smith has been helping Rodeo during his visits. She said: “Rodeo is such a sweet dog, but like many rescue pets he finds new experiences and other pets worrying. With our Fear Free approach, we take things slowly, give plenty of reassurance, and make sure every visit is positive. It’s been lovely to see him growing in confidence, and during his last visit he sat in a pod, which was fabulous. We know he will keep learning and improving with each visit, which will make all the difference to him and his dedicated and kind owner, Ruby.”

Ruby added: “Knowing Rodeo’s early vet experiences are positive is a big relief – it’s so hard for him and I also feel self-conscious about his behaviour, but at Harrison Family Vets I don’t feel like an inconvenience at all, I feel supported and it’s lovely to see him getting so much praise. These sessions are setting him up for life, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Harrison Family Vets in Mosborough is welcoming new clients and is currently offering a £15 vaccination package, which includes a full health check and six-month follow-up.

For more information, call 0114 350 4777, email [email protected], or visit www.harrisonfamilyvets.co.uk