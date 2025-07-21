Verity takes St Luke’s pink to the other side of the world

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 13:32 BST
You don’t just see St Luke’s running vests at challenge events around Sheffield…you can also spot them on the other side of the world!

Verity Kent took St Luke’s pink to the heart of Australia’s Mackay Marina Run Half Marathon in Queensland.

And by the time she crossed the finish line she had raised a fantastic £659 for St Luke’s services, in memory of grandad Mel Kent, who was a St Luke’s patient.

“My grandad had unfortunately been ill for quite some time and had been in and out of hospital but then was moved to St Luke's for his final day,” Verity explained.

Verity competed in a Queensland half marathon in memory of grandad Mel.placeholder image
Verity competed in a Queensland half marathon in memory of grandad Mel.

“He was probably only there 24 hours but the care for him and his loved ones was incredible.

“My family has told me that the final memories of his last few hours were so special and the staff and volunteers at St Luke’s couldn’t do enough for them.

“I unfortunately was away when all this happened so when I signed up to do the half marathon, I knew I would like to try and fundraise as a way of thanking St Luke's for the fabulous work they do.

“At a time that is already extremely difficult they provided care, compassion and dignity to my grandad and support to my family.

“The half marathon itself was great, I thoroughly enjoyed running for such a great cause - and I also managed to secure a personal best time too which is always a bonus!”

