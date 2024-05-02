Valerie enjoys greater hospice comfort thanks to Lord Mayor’s donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colin and his wife Susan, the Lady Mayoress, chose to support St Luke’s during his 2023/24 year in office as Lord Mayor, raising more than £16,000 for the cost of a new cuddle bed for the hospice.

The multi-functional medical bed allows multiple people to lie, rest and gather together without impacting on a patient’s safety, space and comfort.

With a touch of a button, it is able to expand from a space-saving single bed into a comfortable double bed so a patient can be close to their family member, creating a safe way in which it enables families with young children to spend precious time together whilst still ensuring the patient’s safety is a priority.

Valerie is enjoying even more comfort thanks to the special gift by Lord Mayor Colin Ross

It supports the health and wellbeing of the patient’s family, allowing them to reconnect both physically and emotionally with their loved one.

The first person to use the new bed was patient Valerie, who met Colin and Susan and said that it was extremely comfortable.

During his year in office, Colin held a programme of fundraising events that included a sponsored walk round the St Luke’s shops, tours of the Lord Mayor’s Parlour and a gala ball raised a final total of more than £16,000.

He was also one of the judges for the annual St Luke’s Biz Kids competition and attended events like the Festival of Light as well as cheering on participants at the Sheffield 10k and half marathon.

“We were delighted that Colin and Susan chose St Luke’s as their principal charity for their year in office and have been overwhelmed by their enthusiasm and dedication over the past 12 months,” said St Luke’s Commercial Director Kathryn Burkitt.

“They and their supporters really have made a massive difference to the lives of all St Luke’s patients and families with their fantastic fundraising efforts and we know that the new bed will be well used and appreciated.