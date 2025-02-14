University of Sheffield Students’ Union hit the road to raise over £5,000 for Roundabout

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 14:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Members of the University of Sheffield Students’ Union hit the road to raise almost £6,000 in just one day for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

One of the Students’ Union’s most popular fundraisers is the annual Bummit challenge, which sees participants raising cash as they hitchhike their way across Europe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is now the world’s largest student organised hitch-hiking group, with around 200 students from the University of Sheffield participating at any one time.

And as a practice run, there’s Baby Bummit, which involves attempting to hitchhike to a pre-determined location within Great Britain in one day.

The Students raised more than £5,000 for youth homelessness charity Roundabout.The Students raised more than £5,000 for youth homelessness charity Roundabout.
The Students raised more than £5,000 for youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

This year’s Baby Bummit adventure took the students on the road to Scotland and by the time they reached their destination, they had raised £5,800 for Roundabout and its work with vulnerable young people in Sheffield and Rotherham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is a fantastic amount to have raised in just one day,” said Roundabout Community Fundraiser Lucy Fantom.

“We cannot thanks the students enough for their enthusiasm and for quite literally going the extra mile!”

Related topics:South YorkshireEuropeSheffieldGreat Britain
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice