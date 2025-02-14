University of Sheffield Students’ Union hit the road to raise over £5,000 for Roundabout
One of the Students’ Union’s most popular fundraisers is the annual Bummit challenge, which sees participants raising cash as they hitchhike their way across Europe.
It is now the world’s largest student organised hitch-hiking group, with around 200 students from the University of Sheffield participating at any one time.
And as a practice run, there’s Baby Bummit, which involves attempting to hitchhike to a pre-determined location within Great Britain in one day.
This year’s Baby Bummit adventure took the students on the road to Scotland and by the time they reached their destination, they had raised £5,800 for Roundabout and its work with vulnerable young people in Sheffield and Rotherham.
“This is a fantastic amount to have raised in just one day,” said Roundabout Community Fundraiser Lucy Fantom.
“We cannot thanks the students enough for their enthusiasm and for quite literally going the extra mile!”