University of Sheffield researcher recognised as world leader in nutrition

A researcher at the University of Sheffield has been named as one of the 2024 Goalkeepers Champions by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for his incredible impact on nutrition.

Dr. Bhavani Shankar, Professorial Research Fellow in Food Systems, Nutrition and Sustainability at the University of Sheffield, was named one of the Gates Foundation’s 2024 Goalkeepers Champions. The 2024 list spotlights 10 exceptional individuals from across the globe who are leading the way towards a more nourished world and making transformative progress on tackling malnutrition.

Led by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Goalkeepers aims to inspire and accelerate progress towards achieving the 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development. The Goals were agreed upon by all member states of the United Nations, with the aim of achieving a better world by 2030.

Every year, Goalkeepers publishes a report spotlighting ground-breaking data and human stories, and hosts a celebration of progress honouring individuals who are driving progress towards achieving the Global Goals by 2030. The event brings together world leaders, creatives, decision-makers, activists and celebrities, including Goalkeepers co-chair, Bill Gates.

Goalkeepers Champions 2024

This year’s event, which took place at Jazz, Lincoln Center in New York City on 23 September, invited attendees to learn about solutions for ensuring health and nutrition amidst a rapidly increasing climate.

The collective work of the Goalkeepers Champions emphasises the impact of nutrition on global health and shows that significant progress for nutrition is possible and that it’s happening across the world right now.

Dr. Shankar is recognised as a key voice in the space of nutrition and equitable food systems, and for his work increasing access and affordability of nutrient-dense foods to rural markets. Bhavani works closely with the Indian Government to improve the availability and affordability of nutritious foods in low-income and rural communities. His work is driven by the commitment of the Sustainable Development Goals to “leave no one behind" and to “reach the furthest behind first”.

Bhavani co-leads INFUSION (Indian Food Systems for Improved Nutrition), a five-year project developing and testing innovative ideas focused on leveraging food markets in India to improve access and affordability to nutritious foods such as fruits and vegetables, and milk, meat and eggs, for rural communities.

In 2023, he was the team leader for the High Level Panel of Experts (HLPE) report on 'Reducing Inequalities for Food Security and Nutrition'.

Dr Bhavani Shankar, Professorial Research Fellow in Food Systems, Nutrition and Sustainability at the University of Sheffield said, "It is a great honour to be selected as one of 10 Global Goalkeepers Champions working towards improving nutrition for disadvantaged people around the world. This recognition gives a real boost and visibility to the work we are doing on food systems and nutrition at the Institute for Sustainable Food at the University of Sheffield.

"The event was great fun but also thought provoking- an audience of almost 1000 people at the iconic Jazz at Lincoln Center venue, with great music, fashion and food, mixed in with reflections from global leaders fighting for improved nutrition, such as President Lula of Brazil and Bill Gates."