United fans give £1,000 plus boost to St Luke’s Hospice

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 13:18 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 13:48 BST
Sheffield football fans showed they were united in their support for St Luke’s Hospice by giving more than £1,000 to the charity’s recent donation day.

St Luke’s supporters were out in force at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground for a collection before the Derby County match.

And by the time the final donation had been made, the volunteer collectors had raised £1,007 for St Luke’s patient care.

“St Luke’s has a long standing and successful relationship with the city’s football teams and we are delighted that fans supported us so generously on the day,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

