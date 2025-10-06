UniHomes enters next growth phase with strategic investment from Macquarie Capital

UniHomes, the student accommodation platform, has announced a strategic investment from Macquarie Capital, marking a major milestone in its growth journey.

Alongside this, private equity investor LDC is also reinvesting in the business, following a successful two-year partnership, having first backed UniHomes in July 2023.

This latest round of investment will support UniHomes’ continued expansion through both organic and acquisition driven growth, enabling the business to enhance its technology and broaden its customer offering to both existing and new partners. The investment will accelerate expansion to other markets including purpose-built student accommodation, build-to-rent and professional sharers.

Macquarie Capital, the principal investment arm of Macquarie Group, is investing in partnership with the UniHomes management team, recognising the company’s strong market position and ambitious vision.

Since its formation in 2015, the Sheffield city-centre-based UniHomes has established itself as the leading marketplace for bills-inclusive accommodation, helping hundreds of thousands of students find their perfect ‘home from home’. This letting season will see UniHomes partner with 1,000+ letting agents and operators, covering 60+ locations across the UK, whilst continually investing in its people, platform, sales, marketing and customer benefits.

Phil Greaves, co-founder and CEO at UniHomes, said: “This new partnership comes as we celebrate our 10 year anniversary. We are proud of everything we’ve achieved so far, cementing UniHomes as a leading marketplace for accommodation and building a trusted business over the last decade. Our partnership with LDC has been an important part of our recent success, helping us to expand nationally and invest in our people and the technology that underpins our platform.We’re delighted to welcome Macquarie as we set out on our next phase of growth, their investment and support will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our offering to the rental market."

Nick Patrick, managing director, Macquarie Capital, said: "We are excited to partner with this impressive management team as they enter the next phase of growth. UniHomes’ leading market position and relentless focus on student experience really stood out to us. We look forward to supporting the business as they find more ways to support tenants across the UK. This is Macquarie Capital’s latest private equity investment in 2025 and reflects our continued commitment to supporting high-growth businesses in the UK and Europe with flexible capital solutions and strategic investment.”

Dan Smith, partner and head of Yorkshire at LDC, added: “UniHomes’ growth journey so far has been remarkable and in the last two years its management team has shown what can be achieved with a great business idea, hard work and the right partners, and have grown a national success story. We’re proud to continue to support the business alongside Macquarie.”

UniHomes and LDC were advised by KPMG (Corporate Finance), Womble Bond Dickinson (Legal), EY (FDD) and OC&C (CDD). Management was advised by Squire Patton Boggs (Legal).

Macquarie Capital was advised by DC Advisory (Corporate Finance), Travers Smith (Legal) and Alvarez & Marsal (FDD).