Unexpected guests add a touch of the exotic to care home visit

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 16:08 BST

Residents at Sheffield care home Burnt Tree Croft know they can always expect the unexpected when visitors make a call.

The latest guests at the Netherthorpe home - part of the citywide group operated by charity Sheffcare - came from Rebecca’s Reptiles, the specialists in exotic animal encounters.

The team brought with them a selection of more unusual creatures - everything from snakes to tortoises - and residents enjoyed their close encounter with the sort of animals most people don’t encounter on a daily basis.

“It’s not always possible for some our residents to get out and enjoy wildlife so we decided to bring the wildlife to them,” said Burnt Tree Croft manager Hollie Lindley.

“Interaction with the Rebecca’s Reptiles collection really did make for a stimulating and really enjoyable visit.”

