UKSE bursary helps Sheffield young adult pursue media dreams at WORK Ltd

A young woman from Sheffield has taken a major step towards her passion for video making and presenting, thanks to a £1,000 bursary from UKSE.

Lydia, who has attended WORK Ltd for the past eight years, will use the funding to invest in specialist equipment and training to further her skills in digital media. In recent months, she has thrived in the organisation’s multimedia department, producing podcasts and short films while building her confidence in front of and behind the camera.

Founded over 30 years ago, WORK Ltd is a unique day centre for adults with learning disabilities, offering a safe, supportive environment and a wide range of workshops. Learners develop skills through cookery, jewellery making, horticulture, woodwork, photography, music and more. The centre also operates the Hidden Gem Café and KREATE, a retail shop that sells crafts and homeware created by learners.

Lydia’s mum, R Haslam, praised the centre for its life-changing support: “Lydia started at WORK Ltd at a particularly low point, with no confidence or faith in her abilities.

“Since joining, she has developed new life skills, found her passion for media, and gained the confidence to live independently.

“I really don’t know where we would be without WORK Ltd, I’m forever grateful to everyone there who has given Lydia the best life possible despite her difficulties.”

Sarah Jayne, who leads WORK Ltd, said: “Since meeting Steve and Matt at UKSE, it was clear from the outset that they believed in the ethos of WORK Ltd.

“The bursary will make a huge difference to Lydia, not only by providing essential equipment to enhance her learning and skills, but also by showing that the wider community believes in her and is willing to give her this opportunity.

“On behalf of the entire staff team at WORK Ltd, we are extremely grateful for this support.”

Steve Lyon, regional manager at UKSE, added: “It’s inspiring to see how much Lydia has grown during her time at WORK Ltd and how she’s now pursuing her passion for presenting and media.

“UKSE is proud to support her through this bursary, and we look forward to seeing her progress even further.”

UKSE is marking its 50th anniversary in 2025 with a series of bursaries for young people and community-focused initiatives. Later this year, 14 of its employees will also volunteer at WORK Ltd, helping to improve the café courtyard and complete a new log cabin classroom for students.

UKSE provides loans and equity finance of up to £1.5m to existing growing businesses, particularly those creating jobs – for further information, please contact the team on 0114 2700 933.