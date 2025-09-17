Tyre safety warning as more than six in ten Sheffield cars found unsafe

Drivers in Sheffield are being warned about the dangers of worn tyres after a safety study revealed that more than six in ten local cars checked were unsafe.

Figures from the TyreCheck 2025 survey by the National Tyre Distributors Association (NTDA) show that almost two thirds (63%) of vehicles in Sheffield were running on either illegal tyres, below the 1.6mm legal tread limit, or “barely legal” tyres with dangerously low grip. This included 26% illegal tyres and a further 37% barely legal.

Across the UK, the survey of more than 58,000 vehicles found that almost 40% of cars were unsafe, with 8% classed as illegal.

Ian Andrew, Chief Executive of the NTDA, said: “Sheffield’s figures are very concerning. Drivers in the city are far more at risk than the national average, and many may not realise just how dangerous their tyres have become. We’re urging motorists to check their tyres regularly and replace them well before they reach the legal minimum.”

Motorists caught with illegal tyres face fines of up to £2,500 and three penalty points per tyre.