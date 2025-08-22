Two Sheffield leisure centres set to receive major makeovers

The English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS) and Concord Sports Centre, run by award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council, will receive exciting makeovers as part of the £750,000 project which is being funded by Everyone Active.

Both facilities will provide members with state-of-the-art equipment and an improved environment to stay active and reach their fitness goals.

The English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS) will undergo a £500,000 enhancement starting on Monday 25 August, with both of its gym facilities set to be modernised and the user experience upgraded.

The first gym on the ground floor will receive a range of brand-new equipment including treadmills, cross-trainers, chest press and shoulder press machines, new free weights and fresh new décor, along with a dedicated recovery space including yoga mats.

The existing first-floor gym area will be transformed into a new studio, allowing the centre to diversify its group exercise class offering and increase its occupancy. These areas will be closed from Monday 25 August with works expected to last one week.

The second gym area at the facility – a strength and conditioning space – will close for upgrades from Monday 1 September, with works expected to last 10 days. A brand-new range of equipment will be added to improve strength training options and help boost athletic performance. This includes Olympic incline and flat benches with weight storage, premium plate-loaded equipment and a Smith machine for weight training.

Refurbishments at Concord Sports Centre include transforming the gym with refreshed décor and new cardio and resistance equipment to bolster opportunities for the local community to focus on their wellbeing. The £250,000 project will commence on Monday 15 September, with refurbishments at the facility expected to take one week.

Health suites at both centres, which include steam rooms and saunas, have also recently reopened following refurbishments, and now offer additional options for residents to relax, unwind and recover post-workout. This complements Everyone Active’s YOU+ wellness and gym membership, which works to support members’ movement, nutrition, sleep, relaxation, social wellness and brain.

The rest of the facilities at both centres will remain open during the works and be unaffected by the gym closures, with group exercise classes still in operation and the pool at Concord Sports Centre still open for use.

During the refurbishments, Everyone Active members will be able to use other facilities in the city including Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Heeley Pool and Gym, iceSheffield, Springs Leisure Centre and Hillsborough Leisure Centre.

The investment in The English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS) and Concord Sports Centre follows a £110,000 makeover to the gym facility at Heeley Pool and Gym in June from Everyone Active.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Phil Bowers, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing two major refurbishment projects that will greatly improve two of our facilities and serve a diverse group of people – from professional athletes to residents taking their first steps into movement and better wellbeing.

“We’re committed to reinvesting in our centres so they continue to be inclusive spaces where people of all ages can enjoy getting active and feel inspired to lead healthier lives.

“This is a very exciting moment for our members and the wider Sheffield community and we intend to keep our customers updated every step of the way.”

Cllr Kurtis Crossthorn, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “This investment marks a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to improving health and wellbeing across Sheffield. The refurbishments at EISS and Concord Sports Centre will provide residents with modern, inclusive spaces to stay active, recover, and connect with their community.

“Whether you're an elite athlete or just starting your fitness journey, these upgraded facilities will offer something for everyone. We’re proud to work with Everyone Active to ensure our leisure centres continue to meet the needs of Sheffield’s diverse population.”

1 . Contributed Artist impressions of upgrades to The English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Artist impressions of upgrades to The English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales