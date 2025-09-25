Two gold star NaDCAS accreditation for Sheffcare dementia specialist home

Sheffield specialist dementia care home Valley Wood has been awarded Two Star Gold accreditation by the National Dementia Care Accreditation Scheme.

The National Dementia Care Accreditation Scheme (NaDCAS) was developed to recognise excellence and drive improvements in dementia care.

The Heeley home is the only one of the nine properties operated by Sheffield charity Sheffcare that offers care exclusively to people living with dementia.

Following a visit by the National Dementia Care Accreditation Scheme, assessors said the home had been transformed, led by a team that was fully engaged with residents and their support.

“The team really worked on their engagement and deep understanding of each resident,” a report explained.

Sheffcare chief executive Claire Rintoul commented: “Dementia care is an increasingly important part of the services provided by Sheffcare and is absolutely central to everything we do at Valley Wood, our first home dedicated entirely to this specialist area.

“We are delighted that the National Dementia Care Accreditation Scheme recognised the hard work and dedication of the Valley wood team.

“The work that is being done in Heeley also helps us to improve care at all our homes as our teams share their knowledge and experience.”