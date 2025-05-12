Two cities and one great cause as walkers support St Luke’s Hospice

It’s a tale of two cities…and two fantastic fundraising achievements for St Luke’s Hospice.

International building consultancy The Trebbi Group is supporting the Sheffield charity as its Sheffield arm, Monaghans, celebrates its 50th anniversary.

And with Trebbi Group offices in Leeds, Manchester and London, that means the St Luke’s fundraising is going nationwide, starting with a double-headed sponsored walk for teams in Sheffield and London that raised £500.

Both teams completed a 13k challenge – the Sheffield and Manchester group completed South Yorkshire’s famous Five Weirs Walk, while the London contingent took on a tour of top landmarks, including everything from Tower Bridge to Buckingham Palace.

St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan commented: “We were delighted that Trebbi Group chose St Luke’s as their charity partner for 2025 in celebration of the Monaghans 50th Anniversary and this double sponsored walk is a great example of how that support is working already.

“It’s fantastic to see a company with such strong Sheffield roots marking this milestone by giving back to the local community in such a meaningful way and Monaghans and Trebbi Group’s commitment to making a real difference is truly inspiring.

“We know they have a host of further fundraisers planned, including challenge events, raffles, and staff-led initiatives, demonstrating fully just how dedicated they are to supporting St Luke’s and its work throughout Sheffield.

“This partnership is a shining example of how businesses can make a tangible difference, and we’re so grateful to Monaghans and Trebbi Group for their support.”