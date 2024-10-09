Two awards for Crystal Peaks at Yorkshire in Bloom ceremony
The Crystal Peaks team received the Silver Gilt award for large businesses in an awards ceremony that was held at the Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster.
And with the contest currently celebrating its 60th birthday, Crystal Peaks also picked up a Discretionary Sixty Somethings award.
Yorkshire in Bloom is a voluntary regional organisation that administers the RHS Britain in Bloom Campaign in North, South, East, West and North Yorkshire.
Crystal Peaks Centre Manager Lee Greenwood commented: “To win two prizes at this prestigious ceremony covering such a large area is a clear indication of our commitment to making our centre as welcoming as possible for all our visitors.
“Congratulations to the whole Crystal Peaks team for maintaining such a high standard across all parts of the site - their pleasure and pride in their work is what makes these awards possible.
“And we know that our many visitors do appreciate the effort that goes into making the centre a Yorkshire in Bloom winner.”
