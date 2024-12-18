TT Electronics Group raise £506 for St Luke’s

The TT team have spent a year raising money for St Luke's Hospice.

A year of fundraising by the team at the Sheffield offices of TT Electronics Group has reached a final total of £506.99 for St Luke’s Hospice.

Each year, employees have the opportunity to vote for a charity they’d like the company to support.

“This year, we encouraged everyone to pick a cause that truly resonated with them, perhaps one they have a personal connection to,” said the company’s Site and HR Administrator Carol Goude.

“After an inspiring round of voting, we ended up with a tie between two wonderful organisations, St. Luke’s and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“To support these amazing causes, we hosted a variety of fun and successful events from a bake-off and charity book sale to our colourful Wear It Bright Day, and the enthusiasm across the site was incredible.

“We also regularly circulate football scratch cards, which not only raises money but also gives participants the chance to win a cash prize.

“Best of all, every penny raised is generously matched by the company, doubling the impact of our efforts.”