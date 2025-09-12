Tropical theme for care’s home Hawaiian party

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 14:16 BST
Housteads residents, friends and staff all joined ins the fun of a Hawaiian party.placeholder image
Housteads residents, friends and staff all joined ins the fun of a Hawaiian party.
It was aloha from Housteads as residents and staff at the popular Sheffield care home brought Pacific style to Sheffield’s suburbs.

The Richmond home is one of the nine operated throughout the city by charity Sheffcare.

Most Popular

And to mark the end of summer, staff added a tropical theme to a special Hawaiian celebration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our residents always enjoy finding a reason for a party so as summer comes to an end we thought it was the perfect opportunity to greet everybody with a traditional lei garland and some special entertainment,” said manager Dawn Blacklaws.

“And as ever, everybody got into the spirit of things and created an atmosphere that was totally tropical.”

Related topics:SheffcareSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice