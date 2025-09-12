Tropical theme for care’s home Hawaiian party
It was aloha from Housteads as residents and staff at the popular Sheffield care home brought Pacific style to Sheffield’s suburbs.
The Richmond home is one of the nine operated throughout the city by charity Sheffcare.
And to mark the end of summer, staff added a tropical theme to a special Hawaiian celebration.
“Our residents always enjoy finding a reason for a party so as summer comes to an end we thought it was the perfect opportunity to greet everybody with a traditional lei garland and some special entertainment,” said manager Dawn Blacklaws.
“And as ever, everybody got into the spirit of things and created an atmosphere that was totally tropical.”