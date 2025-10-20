Transformation ahead for The Winter Green: Sheffield pub set for renovation

The Winter Green will close its doors on Monday October 20 and will reopen on Wednesday November 12 with a brand-new look

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This transformation represents a significant investment of over £320,000, revitalising the well-loved family-friendly pub with exciting improvements.

Upon reopening, Marston’s Two Door Pub: The Winter Green will feature two distinct areas: a vibrant locals' bar and a warm, welcoming family lounge, designed around the needs of families. A central partition will create distinct spaces within the pub, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof, whilst ensuring there is a place where everyone feels they belong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The renovation will introduce a dedicated family lounge, thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of all ages and provide a welcoming space for the whole family. Alongside this, guests can also enjoy a mouthwatering menu packed with comforting pub favourites, such as the Ultimate Southern Fried Chicken Burger. The much-loved kids’ menu will also return, featuring smaller portions of pub favourites for children over five, as well as a fun “build-your-own” option for under-fives.

Transformation ahead for The Winter Green

The new-look restaurant will offer guests a smaller and more intimate dining experience, as well as a ‘home from home’ feel. There will be areas available to book, for any occasion.

The renovation will also see the creation of a lively locals' bar area, in its own distinct area away from the restaurant, designed as a welcoming space for locals to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat. Serving as the perfect spot to celebrate unmissable moments at the heart of the community, the bar area will be enhanced with new sports screens, showing all sports channels, to ensure guests can catch all the latest fixtures from the comfort of their local.

Once the pub reopens its doors, guests will still be able to enjoy popular offers that are set to remain, such as the Tuesday burger deal, where you can grab a burger and a drink for £13.75, or Thursday’s steak and a drink deal for £15.25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in Waverley, the Winter Green is close to the Olive Lane shopping centre, situated perfectly for guests to enjoy quality time with family and friends, whether that means stopping by for a meal or a drink before or after a shopping trip, or popping in after work at the nearby business park.

Transformation ahead

General manager, Emma Thompson, said: “We’re beyond excited to welcome back guests old and new to enjoy time together in our new transformed space ahead of the end of the year and Christmas period. The transformation has a real family-friendly feel to the lounge and we can’t wait to see what you all think!”

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s venues range from traditional locals and family-friendly pubs to timeless country settings, offering shared good times for everyone.

The Winter Green will close for refurbishment on Monday October 20 and will reopen on Wednesday November 12.

For more information, visit: https://www.wintergreenpubwaverley.co.uk/