Traitor or Faithful? Actually, both!

I admit it!

I am completely hooked on the current series of 'The Traitors.' At the time of writing, I don't know how it is going to end, or who will win the eventual prize, but I won't miss a single episode.

The basic premise is that a group of people from various backgrounds (one is a vicar!) and different ages, are put together in a Scottish castle. Three of the group are designated as 'Traitors', with the rest as 'Faithful.' The Faithful do not know which of the group are Traitors and they have to work out who they are, and banish them from the castle. The Traitors on the other hand, have to preserve their secrest status, and they can banish one member of the Faithful each night.

David Harris

The intrigue is in seeing how the Traitors preserve their anonymity and trick the rest into believing that they are in fact Faithful. The relationships between the Faithful become more intense as they deal with suspicions and rumours about who they can really trust- who is really a Traitor or a Faithful.

If only life was as simple as that!

We sometimes act as if people divide neatly into 'good' people and 'bad' people- Faithful and Traitors. We can apply the same distinctions to groups and nations.

My first memories of playground games in Rotherham are of US (the good nations) defeating THEM (the bad nations). This was also depicted in the comics of the time- our good guys in our planes defeting the bad guys in their planes.

The reality is, of course , that the world does not divide conveniently into good and bad guys. I know that I am a mixture of good and bad thoughts and actions. Sometimes I can present as a Faithful; sometimes I can act and think as a Traitor; often both at the same time.

The simplicity of 'The Traitors' is that it divides people neatly into Faithful or Traitor. The reality for most of us is that we are capable of being both Faithful and Traitor- often at the same time!