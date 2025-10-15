Trade body calls for poor quality insulation to be addressed ‘once and for all’ after NAO report

National trade body the Property Care Association is calling for action to be taken ‘once and for all’ to protect homeowners in Sheffield from the blight of poorly installed retrofit insulation.

The move comes as a new National Audit Office (NAO) report sets out the reasons for failures in the government’s energy efficiency scheme for homes, with tens of thousands of properties across the UK blighted by the impact of failed or compromised insulation.

The PCA first started to voice concerns more than 10 years ago over the impact its members, who specialise in damp and mould control, were seeing as a result of poorly installed insulation projects.

It reported that up to 20 per cent of its members at any time were dealing with the unintended consequences of retrofit insulation - with up to 50 per cent seeing it on a regular basis.

Sarah Garry, chief executive of the PCA, said: “Allowing poor quality insulation work to take place nationally without any degree of meaningful control is something that has been a national scandal for householders.

“We hope that the publication of the National Audit Office report will now mean action is taken once and for all to protect homeowners from the impact of poor quality insulation installations.

“In 2014, the PCA wrote a White Paper on the issue, focused on cavity wall insulation.

“The document was produced after our members were being asked by concerned householders to investigate unexplained outbreaks of damp and mould in homes.

“Collectively, this was pinpointed to poor installation work from internal insulation, and external wall insulation too.

“Our members reported seeing properties blighted by the effects of water penetration, condensation-related mould growth and cold bridging, caused by the fact that insulating material has failed, because of an all thought out specification or insulation process.”

As a result of these findings, the PCA launched a national campaign to raise awareness of the issue.

It also developed training programmes, which still run now, to give building professionals and surveyors the information they need to recognise the issues created by a lack of quality in the design and installation of retrofit insulation.

Sarah Garry added: “We hope to see the chapter close on poorly installed insulation works.

“We encourage those surveying and installing insulation to ensure they have undertaken training to understand how to prevent damp and mould being an unintended consequence of insulation installation.

“In the meantime, our advice to anyone who does believe their insulation is the cause of dampness is to go back to the company that installed it in the first place and seek their assistance.

“If householders have concerns specifically about damp and mould then they can contact a member of the PCA, who will be able to advise them appropriately.

“Our members are audited every two years, with a desktop review annually, and meet assured standards to provide consumer confidence in dealing with such issues.”

www.property-care.org